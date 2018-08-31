(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA slumped as much as 17 percent, touching a fresh 22-year low, after short-seller Muddy Waters Capital LLC tweeted that the French retailer hadn’t published financial accounts as required for one of its subsidiaries.

The accounts were unavailable due to a technical delay and will be visible next week, a Casino spokesman said by email Friday. The information about the Casino Finance subsidiary is already available in Casino’s consolidated accounts, so the lack of a filing shouldn’t have caused such a reaction, the spokesman said.

Casino-Guichard $COFP cratering today on news the largest France sub has not filed its accounts. @JcBrisard better make sure your invoices to Naouri are paid! https://t.co/3hVxWjBECq

— MuddyWatersResearch (@muddywatersre) August 31, 2018

The stock’s plunge shows just how skittish investors are about the grocer because of concerns about the debt levels of Casino and its parent company, Rallye SA, as well as a difficult operating climate for French retailers. The shares also slumped this month after analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. and Credit Suisse criticized the company’s finances or financial disclosure. Casino said it fully discloses all relevant information, and the company is in the middle of a “highly successful turnaround.”

Casino fell 8.9 percent to 27.70 euros at 5:18 p.m. in Paris, valuing the company at 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion). The stock has plunged 45 percent this year.

A lack of transparency regarding the sale of a Brazilian subsidiary -- which the company says has been "advancing" without offering further detail for almost two years -- hasn’t helped matters. In this context, critical analyst note or tweet is often enough to send some shareholders running for the exits.

The share price decline has put further pressure on Rallye, the publicly traded company through which Jean-Charles Naouri controls Casino. Rallye needs to repay at least 670 million euros of bonds in October and 300 million euros in March. The more Casino’s shares fall, the less room Rallye has to maneuver, since its credit lines require it to pledge Casino shares as collateral.

Casino was quicker to shift its portfolio away from the troubled hypermarket format than its rival Carrefour, shrinking its sprawling suburban box stores by ceding space to specialty retailers so it could focus on groceries.

A successful network of convenience stores in Paris as well as the premium brand image of its Monoprix unit have helped to insulate it from a long-running price war in France’s fiercely competitive grocery market, but the battle is far from won: closely-held competitor E. Leclerc, known for its low prices, is ramping up its e-commerce efforts as well as opening new stores in the key Paris region.

Casino shares got a slight boost in June when the company announced it would sell 1.5 billion euros worth of real estate in order to reduce its debt load. But the company has declined to clarify which assets it plans to sell and who might be the potential buyers.

Rallye’s 300 million euros of bonds due in March plummeted 11 cents on the euro on Friday to 78 cents, the lowest in more than two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Credit-default swaps insuring Rallye’s bonds against default for one year jumped to the equivalent of 3,181 basis points, the highest on record, data from CMA show. An increase signals deterioration in perceptions of credit quality.

Casino’s bonds also declined on Friday with the company’s 723 million euros of notes due January 2023 falling five cents on the euro to 89 cents, the lowest since January 2016, Bloomberg data show.

--With assistance from Katie Linsell.

To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Williams in Paris at rwilliams323@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Phil Serafino

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.