(Bloomberg) -- Blank-check firm Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II no longer will take Topps Co. public, a significant blow for the iconic trading card maker after it lost its longtime contract with Major League Baseball.

The pending deal to go public was ended by mutual agreement after notification from MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association that they opted not to renew their agreements with Topps when they expire in the coming years, Mudrick said Friday in a statement. The league agreed to a new deal with Fanatics Inc., a rapidly growing sports apparel and collectible retailer, Bloomberg reported.

The MLB decision was a major setback for Topps, which has made the league’s cards for decades. The trading card market has exploded in recent years, drawing casual and serious investors alike as sports memorabilia becomes a legitimate alternative asset class. Topps, co-owned by entertainment mogul Michael Eisner since 2007, agreed in April to go public through the deal with Mudrick.

Shares of the Mudrick SPAC rebounded from their lows in early trading and were down 2.4% to $9.87 at 8:15 a.m. in New York. They had dropped as much as 9.5% earlier.

