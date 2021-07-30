(Bloomberg) -- The latest in a rash of summer mudslides blocked Interstate 70 in Colorado, a gateway to the Rocky Mountains, trapping at least 20 travelers in a tunnel west of Denver, with rescues continuing Friday.

Thursday night’s slide occurred in Glenwood Canyon near Glenwood Springs, the Garfield County sheriff’s office said Friday on Facebook. Some travelers were rescued and no injuries were reported.

As of Friday morning, there were “still multiple vehicles caught in the canyon” and emergency crews “will be busy rescuing these vehicles and their occupants while cleaning up the debris flows,” the sheriff’s office said.

Colorado has suffered a series of mudslides along the interstate and flash floods in other parts of the state this summer in the aftermath of last year’s record wildfires.

On July 20, a flash flood in Larimer County, near Fort Collins, killed three people and left another missing, officials said. This year had also seen more wildfires across Colorado.

