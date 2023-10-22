(Bloomberg) -- Train service on New York’s Metro-North Hudson Line will operate on a “near-normal” schedule for the start of the work week on Monday following a mudslide that knocked out part of the route, Governor Kathy Hochul’s office said.

Crews worked “around the clock” for nearly two days to restore operations for Amtrak and Metro-North trains using the line in Westchester County between Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon, Hochul said in a statement. Service on the busy Hudson Line route, which connects some New York City suburbs with Grand Central station in Manhattan, had been suspended on Saturday after rain soaked the region, triggering a mudslide that covered the tracks in Scarborough.

“Hundreds of thousands of commuters will be able to use Metro-North to commute to work Monday morning because of this extraordinary effort” by repair crews, the governor said.

While service will be near normal for Monday’s morning rush hour commute, two of four tracks remain out of service on the line. Schedules will be adapted to reduce congestion-related delays, according to the governor.

Work on the tracks will continue for days to clear all the mud and debris, she said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.