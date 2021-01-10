(Bloomberg) -- At least 11 people, including rescuers, died and 18 were hurt in West Java, Indonesia, after torrential rain caused landslides, emergency services said.

Members of the joint search and rescue team were caught by a second landslide that struck the village in Sumedang while they were evacuating people, the National Disaster Mitigation Management said in a statement. A bridge was destroyed and several roads were cut off, it said.

At least eight people were reported missing, the search and rescue team said in a separate statement.

