(Bloomberg) -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before two House committees, the chairmen of the panels said on Tuesday night.

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, both Democrats, said that Mueller, who issued his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in April, would appear in an open session on July 17. They added that Mueller had agreed to testify “pursuant to a subpoena.”

Mueller said in the report that he couldn’t conclude whether Donald Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia and also could not exonerate the president from attempting to obstruct the investigation, which Trump has repeatedly denounced.

“Americans have demanded to hear directly from the special counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack,” Schiff and Nadler said in a statement.

