(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Rick Gates, who worked on President Donald Trump’s campaign and inauguration, asked a federal judge in Washington for another 60 days delay before seeking a sentencing date for Gates’s guilty plea to conspiring to defraud the U.S.

Gates continues to cooperate with respect to several ongoing investigations, Mueller and Gates said in court papers. They asked that they be allowed to file a report before May 14.

