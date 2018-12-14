(Bloomberg) -- The White House interview in which former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn lied to FBI agents was conducted properly, and Flynn’s claim that it was deceptive is wrong, the Special Counsel Robert Mueller said in a new filing.

Flynn, who is preparing to be sentenced after pleading guilty to lying to investigators in January 2017, previously told a judge that investigators had wooed him into a false sense of security in the interview.

Click here to read the government’s reply

Click here to read attachments

