(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller defended attempts by his prosecutors to show jurors photographs and other evidence of the expensive lifestyle of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman on trial for bank and tax fraud.

Prosecutors for Mueller filed written arguments early Thursday, a day after U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III repeatedly admonished them for trying to introduce photos of Manafort’s lavish tastes, which included several houses, luxury cars, a closet full of clothes and Oriental rugs. The trial’s third day is expected to include more testimony from Manafort’s vendors, followed by appearances by his accountant and bookkeepers.

“Courts have consistently held in tax and bank fraud cases that evidence of a defendant’s spending and lifestyle is relevant to his intent and is not unduly prejudicial,” prosecutors argued in their filing.

Ellis ruled repeatedly on Wednesday that the photographic evidence was prejudicial and that prosecutors should focus on evidence about how Manafort transferred money from Cyprus accounts to pay for purchases. Prosecutors charge that Manafort, 69, earned tens of millions of dollars as a political consultant in Ukraine and hid offshore accounts and income from U.S. authorities. He’s also accused of lying to lenders to borrow $20 million.

Manafort’s practice of wiring money from unreported foreign bank accounts directly to vendors was designed to hide his income from his bookkeepers, tax preparers and the Internal Revenue Service, the government says.

“The fact that the foreign accounts were being used to pay for millions of dollars in personal items plainly makes it less likely that he forgot or made a mistake when he did not report the accounts,” the prosecutors wrote.

They also argued that the evidence refutes the contention that a wealthy person has no motive to commit bank fraud.

