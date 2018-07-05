(Bloomberg) -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller told a U.S. appeals court that Paul Manafort must prepare for his criminal trials while behind bars, citing a judge’s finding he can’t be trusted to play by the rules.

Manafort is appealing a Washington judge’s June 15 order jailing him for allegedly attempting to tamper with witnesses. Manafort was indicted last year for laundering money and for acting as an unregistered foreign agent of the pro-Russian Ukrainian government of Viktor Yanukovych. He was confined to his home on a $10 million bond until his bail was revoked.

On June 4, the special counsel accused the one-time Trump campaign chairman of witness tampering. Four days later, Manafort and a Russian-Ukrainian operative, Konstantin Kilimnik, were indicted for obstructing justice.

