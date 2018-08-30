The judge who oversaw Paul Manafort’s trial in Alexandria, Virginia, has given prosecutors more time to decide whether they want to retry the defendant on 10 charges on which the jury could not reach agreement.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller will have one week after U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III rules on any post-trial motions to notify the court if prosecutors intend to retry or dismiss the charges. Manafort’s defense team has 30 days following the conviction to file such motions.

Manafort, once chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, was convicted Aug. 21 on eight counts including bank fraud and the filing of false tax returns. However, Ellis declared a mistrial on 10 other counts on which the jury couldn’t reach consensus. Court transcripts and an interview with one of the jurors revealed that after tense discussions in the jury room, a lone holdout prevented the jury from convicting Manafort on all of the charges.

Manafort faces another trial in Washington, with jury selection beginning on Sept. 17 and opening arguments on Sept. 24, on another indictment involving money laundering and obstruction of justice.