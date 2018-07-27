(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a list of 35 potential witnesses he may use in the tax and bank-fraud trial of Paul Manafort, which includes Rick Gates, once the former Trump campaign chairman’s right-hand man.

The trial is scheduled to start on July 31.

