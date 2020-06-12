(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Justice agreed to publish by June 19 a less-redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian election interference as part of a lawsuit aimed at making more findings public.

The new version will include more information about the role played by Republican operative Roger Stone, who was convicted for lying to Congress and tampering with a witness, the government said in a filing Friday in federal court in Washington

DOJ, which had been sued by the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said information about Stone that was previous blacked out in the report can be made public now that his criminal case is over

Stone is appealing his conviction

The Electronic Privacy Information Center claimed in its suit that “the public has a right to know the full scope of Russian interference” in the 2016 U.S. election and whether President Donald Trump “played any role in such interference”

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton ordered DOJ to appear at a July 20 hearing to provide more information about its redactions to the Mueller report

In March, Walton issued a blistering order that questioned Attorney General William Barr’s credibility and said he’ll conduct an independent review of the Mueller Report to determine whether DOJ properly redacted it

