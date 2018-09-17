Mueller Seeks to Have Flynn Sentenced as Soon as Nov. 28

(Bloomberg) -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller asked a judge to schedule for late November the sentencing date of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, an indication that his cooperation with the government is coming to an end.

Flynn pleaded guilty to federal charges that he lied to the FBI.

