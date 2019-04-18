(Bloomberg) -- The release of Robert Mueller’s exhaustive account of President Donald Trump’s efforts to head off or undermine the special counsel’s Russia probe will no doubt help Democrats heading toward elections in 2020, according to California’s attorney general.

But answering the lingering legal questions raised by the report won’t get any real traction until we hear from Mueller himself, Xavier Becerra said during an interview in Sacramento on Thursday. In the meantime, U.S. Attorney General William Barr has damaged his own credibility by trying to portray Trump as a victim of prosecutors and the media, he said.

“At some point, Congress is going to hear from Mueller,” Becerra said. “There are still many pages to be turned, even though there are those who are trying to frame the narrative.”

