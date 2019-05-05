(Bloomberg) -- The House Judiciary Committee has set a “tentative date” of May 15 for testimony by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to one of the panel’s Democratic members.

“We hope the special counsel will appear,” Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, said on “Fox News Sunday.” “We think the American people have a right to hear directly from him.”

Cicilline said a Mueller representative has agreed to the appearance, “but obviously until the date comes, we never have an absolute guarantee.”

The committee’s chairman, Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, had previously said he was hoping for an appearance by Mueller on that date.

Cicilline also said that if Attorney General William Barr doesn’t comply with committee’s demands for Mueller’s report and underlying documents by the Monday 9 a.m. EDT deadline, he thinks Nadler “will ask the committee to move forward with a contempt citation.”

