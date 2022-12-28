(Bloomberg) -- MUFG Bank Ltd. is promoting Teppei Ino to Tokyo head of global markets research, replacing veteran foreign-exchange market expert Minori Uchida, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Ino, currently senior analyst covering Asean and Oceania currencies, will take the post in January, said the person, who asked not to be named as the information is private. The bank is the core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

Uchida has been the Tokyo research head since 2012. He will leave the bank in February to take a teaching position at Takachiho University, the person said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.