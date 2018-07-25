(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan should consider modifying its inflation target as the nation’s economy is improving even without spurring higher prices, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Nobuyuki Hirano said.

An aging population and declining birth rates contribute to a "lower potential inflation rate and lower potential growth rate,” Hirano said Wednesday in an interview in MUFG’s Manhattan office. "The question here is whether we need to keep 2 percent target inflation rate as it is, given the fact that the Japanese economy continues to grow and employment environment is favorable."

MUFG is among Japanese banks that have been pressured by persistently low interest rates and other monetary stimulus. The BOJ has its next policy meeting on July 31, and there’s speculation that officials are looking for ways to keep their stimulus program sustainable while reducing the harm it causes in markets and to the profitability of lenders.

“Now the inflation rate is constantly in positive zone, that’s good news," Hirano said, adding that he has frequent discussions with the BOJ. Still, "it has been a difficult time for financial institutions or banks who rely on net interest income as the interest rate stays at almost zero or sometimes negative."

The lender’s shares have slumped almost 17 percent this year.

In the interview, Hirano also said some areas for expansion include:

Wealth management is a growth area, especially in Japan where the firm has a partnership with Morgan Stanley. MUFG is also the largest shareholder of the U.S. bank

Cross-border mergers and acquisitions will continue to advance as Japanese companies seek to find growth abroad, particularly in the U.S.

MUFG plans to increase its ownership of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, in which it agreed to buy a 19.9 percent stake in December. Hirano said his bank will continue to expand in the Asia-Pacific region after a series of deals in Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam

While the lender is still expanding in the U.S., Hirano said he’s "concerned, certainly" about trade tensions spurred under U.S. President Donald Trump. He said an increase in the price of goods will impact investment, undermine consumer appetite and force many industrial and manufacturing companies to relocate operations. "It will change the way companies run their business"

