(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is delaying the timing of a planned Additional Tier 1 bond sale to after mid-May following a selloff in such notes globally, triggered by writedowns at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The Japanese bank is planning to go ahead with a two-part AT1 offering in yen, according to an email from underwriter Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. on Monday. The lender had previously announced its intention to sell the notes from late April onwards.

The decision comes after Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. started sounding out investors on pricing levels for its AT 1 note sale, in what may be the first such deal by a major global bank since the Credit Suisse crisis. Like their global peers, Japan’s major banks started issuing AT1 debt after the global financial crisis as part of rules to ensure that investors are on the hook if a bank failed.

Both MUFG and SMFG had mandated banks for the potential debt offerings before Swiss authorities jolted credit markets with their wipe-out of Credit Suisse AT1s.

A spokesperson at MUFG wasn’t immediately able to comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.