(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will sell its remaining stake in Hong Kong’s Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. in coming months after already reducing its holding.

Japan’s biggest bank has sold “a portion” of the Dah Sing stock it owns and will sell the remaining 319,575 shares on the market during the fiscal year ending March 2023, according to a statement Friday.

Bloomberg News earlier this month reported MUFG was mulling the sale of its stake.

