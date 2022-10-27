Muji Opens New Shops in Japan With Items for Less Than $4

(Bloomberg) -- Muji, the Japanese retailer that sells simply designed items such as notebooks, cosmetics and clothing, is boosting the number of stores showcasing more affordable products to attract consumers being hit by rising prices.

The new shops, focused on selling essential household goods at ¥500 ($3.4) or less, are being built near or inside train stations in the suburbs of Tokyo and Osaka by Ryohin Keikaku Co., the brand’s parent company. Target consumers include commuters, students and local residents.

The Muji 500 stores represent a shift for the retailer, which has built up a following for its beige notebooks and monotone clothes. Often located in trendy retail areas, Muji has gained a reputation for offering quality goods but also being more expensive than rivals. That makes it more vulnerable in an inflationary environment, with higher prices fueled by the weaker yen and higher raw material prices even as wages remain stagnant.

“People probably had the impression that Muji products might be rather expensive,” Takuo Nagahara, executive director and general manager for sales at Ryohin Keikaku, said in an interview. “We’re returning to our original idea, to be close to customers and help their lives.”

Ryohin Keikaku sales have held up during the pandemic, growing 7% in 2020 and 3% in 2021. Now, the company is seeking to build upon that by expanding its footprint and reminding consumers that it stocks many items at lower price points.

The strategy puts Muji stores in more direct competition with drugstores and ¥100 shops, which thrived during decades of deflation in Japan. Operators such as Daiso Industries Co. and Can Do Co. are also feeling the pain of rising prices in the ¥950 billion market for ¥100 stores.

Read more: Weak Currency May Be Existential Threat to Iconic 100-Yen Shops

Even so, Nagahara is confident that the new shops, which stock items such as cups and cutlery to soap and towels, won’t be conflated with ¥100 stores and alter Muji’s brand image. Muji 500 stores are less than half the size of standard outlets, sized 165 to 330 square meters (1,770 to 3,550 square feet), and recently opened in Mitaka in Tokyo and Ibaraki in Osaka. About 70% of 3,000 products in the shop are priced at ¥500 or less.

Ryohin Keikaku aims to add 30 shops by February, and 20 each year after that, according to Nagahara.

Further out, the store count could climb to about 2,000 outlets, Nagahara said. There are 850 train stations in Japan with daily traffic exceeding 30,000 people. “There are business opportunities there,” he added. Muji products have also been featured in Lawson Inc. convenience stores since 2020, and the retailer has also partnered with drugstore operator Qol Holdings Co.

“If they are flexible in opening stores in the right places, they could succeed in boosting their count,” said Dairo Murata, analyst at JPMorgan Securities Japan Co. “What’s key will be what they sell.”

Muji may introduce some new Japan-developed products in other countries. Ryohin Keikaku doesn’t have any plans at the moment to roll out the Muji 500 concept overseas, Nagahara said.

Despite the headwinds, there’s also growth in the market for home goods, furniture and interior products, which rose 6.7% to ¥2.28 trillion yen in 2021, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Ryohin Keikaku, which generates 62% of sales in Japan, is forecasting that revenue will climb 18% to ¥585 billion this fiscal year. The stock is down about 20% this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.