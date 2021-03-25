(Bloomberg) -- The operator of the Muji chain of furniture and lifestyle stores became the latest firm to be embroiled in the controversy over Xinjiang cotton, after it issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” about reports of human rights abuses in the region.

It joins the likes of Hennes & Mauritz AB and Nike Inc., which have both seen their shares slammed after facing calls to boycott their products from Chinese users online due to their stance on forced labor in the region. Ryohin Keikaku Co. which operates Muji and advertises items using Xinjiang cotton, saw its shares fall as much as 6.8% in Tokyo, the most since July. It said it had vetted its supply chain and would continue to monitor compliance with law.

The statement “at this stage of the evolving saga puts the company in a similar position as H&M and Nike,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Catherine Lim. “This may subject the company/Muji-brand to criticisms from Internet users in China and result in calls for boycotts.”

Ryohin Keikaku said it sourced cotton from many countries including China, but that it “thoroughly enforced compliance so as not to be directly or indirectly involved in transactions prohibited by law.”

In the e-mailed statement, the firm said an independent audit of plants in its supply chain in Xinjiang found “there is no significant issue identified except for those issues that can be corrected by farms or ginning factories taking actions on their own to make immediate improvements.”

Muji uses cotton from Xinjiang in some products, according to the Communist Party-backed Global Times, which cited a company representative. Kyodo News reported in February that the firm was one of 12 major Japanese companies that had decided to cease doing business with Chinese companies using forced labor in Xinjiang.

While Muji has not yet been actively targeted by Chinese consumers, investors are selling on concern that such a movement might grow, said Shoichi Arisawa, an analyst at Iwai Cosmo Securities Co. He also expressed concern that Ryohin Keikaku’s position on Xinjiang cotton could lead to an impact outside of China.

“If a movement spreads worldwide against products using raw materials produced by Uyghur forced labor, concern will increase,” he said.

