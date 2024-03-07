(Bloomberg) -- In barely 10 days, Egypt has gone from the brink of economic disaster to unlocking more than $40 billion of investments and loans from the United Arab Emirates and International Monetary Fund, with the likelihood of more to come from Saudi Arabia and others.

On Wednesday, as part of that, it delivered its biggest-ever interest-rate hike and allowed its currency to weaken more than 38% through a long-awaited flotation. It also announced an existing IMF rescue package would be more than doubled to $8 billion.

The moves were the culmination of global efforts — led by oil-rich Gulf states and the IMF, and backed by the US — to stabilize a country seen as crucial for the Middle East and which has been hammered by soaring inflation and a war on its border.

Foreign investors are already hailing the turnaround and saying they expect Egypt to attract billions of dollars from bond traders in the coming months.

The next step for the country, home to 105 million people, may be a land investment from Saudi Arabia.

Egyptian and Saudi authorities are in talks over the development rights for a northern Red Sea coast area known as Ras Gamila, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations aren’t public. Saudi authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

If a deal’s agreed, it would see the kingdom follow neighboring UAE, which announced a $35 billion investment — the biggest in Egypt’s history — in late February. Most of that will be to develop a peninsula on the Mediterranean coast called Ras El-Hekma.

“Egypt reached a breaking point and the size of Ras El-Hekma deal showed the depth of the crisis,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC. “Neither the UAE nor other Gulf countries want to see another Arab Spring or political turmoil in Egypt.”

Egypt’s latest economic tumult began in 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent commodity prices surging and pushed up the cost of imported wheat and fuel. Bond investors fled en masse, pulling about $20 billion from the North African country.

Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza exacerbated the pressures. Some tourists stayed away from Egypt’s beaches and ancient sites, while shipping attacks by Houthi militants in the Red Sea caused traffic through the Suez Canal — a critical source of income for Egypt — to dive.

Egypt has, along with the US and Qatar, been a key mediator in cease-fire talks. It’s tried to get more aid into Gaza, though it’s resisted calls to take in hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians. It says that would undermine their cause for an independent state and pose a security threat if Hamas fighters came with them.

The negotiations between Egyptian and Saudi authorities over Ras Gamila — which sits near the Sinai resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh and across the Red Sea from Saudi Arabia’s Neom mega-project — are at early stages and could fall through, the people said.

The site’s far smaller than Ras El-Hekma, which is about three times the size of Manhattan. Still, any agreement may still amount to several billion dollars.

The UAE’s recent moves in Egypt, including snapping up stakes in government-held companies, caused Saudi Arabia, which views itself as the regional political heavyweight, to accelerate its own deal talks, said some of the people.

“Other investments with more Gulf partners will likely follow the Emirati one,” said Omar Monieb, a senior analyst for the Middle East and North Africa at Eurasia Group.

On Thursday evening, Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said he expected another $1.2 billion from the IMF and billions more from the World Bank, European Union, the UK and Japan.

Those funds should provide Egypt with enough cash to keep its newly-floated currency steady and meet its debt obligations. They may lead to an upgrade in the credit rating of Egypt, which sits far into junk territory, and thus lower its borrowing costs, according to Monieb.

Moody’s Investors Service has already changed the outlook on Egyptian sovereign debt to positive from negative, increasing the chances of a rating upgrade.

Gulf nations have long been a source of support for Egypt. But that money became more conditional in recent years as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar looked to make attractive investments rather than just provide handouts.

The war in Gaza made the situation more urgent, people familiar with the matter said.

“The crisis around Gaza has re-emphasized Egypt’s geopolitical leverage,” said Bilal Bassiouni, head of Middle East and North Africa forecasting for consulting firm Pangea-Risk. It made countries focus even more on stabilizing Egypt given its “size and impact on regional political dynamics.”

