Multiple Blasts Hit Bangkok, Injuring at Least Two, as Thailand Hosts Asean Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Thailand tightened security in Bangkok as they probed a series of small blasts that hit the city Friday morning, injuring at least two people.

One explosion occurred just after 7 a.m. at a complex of government buildings, followed by another on a suburban road that injured two street cleaners, according to police reports. There were two blasts below a metro station in downtown Bangkok, and another two near an army building.

“The information about several explosions in Bangkok is still fluid,” Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters. “We need time for the officials to investigate.”

The city is currently hosting the Asean Foreign Ministers’ meeting, with top diplomats including U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo attending. There’s no suggestion any explosions directly targeted the event, which is ringed by tight security.

Bangkok officials announced restricted zones around key parts of the metropolis, including the venue of the summit, in the wake of the blasts.

The series of explosions is the first to hit Bangkok under the new Thai government, which took office following a disputed general election in March.

Prayuth Chan-Ocha was picked by lawmakers to return as premier after five years at the head of a junta, but political divisions linger in a country with a history of elections, unrest and coups.

(Updates from the first paragraph with incoming police reports.)

--With assistance from Siraphob Thanthong-Knight and Suttinee Yuvejwattana.

To contact the reporter on this story: Anuchit Nguyen in Bangkok at anguyen@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sunil Jagtiani at sjagtiani@bloomberg.net, Unni Krishnan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.