Multiple Explosions in Sri Lanka's Capital Colombo, Police Say

(Bloomberg) -- Multiple explosions have been reported in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, police said.

There were bomb explosions at two churches during Easter Sunday celebrations, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

