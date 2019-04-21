42m ago
Multiple Explosions in Sri Lanka's Capital Colombo, Police Say
(Bloomberg) -- Multiple explosions have been reported in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, police said.
There were bomb explosions at two churches during Easter Sunday celebrations, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.
