(Bloomberg) -- Multiple people were struck by gunshots at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, the Kansas City Police Department said.

Two armed people are in custody, police said. Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured but declined further comment, saying only that additional information will be released soon, according to the Associated Press.

The shooting happened near Union Station, an entertainment center in the Missouri city. The police are still trying to determine the number of victims.

The shots rang out minutes after the Chiefs players vowed to go for a third-straight Super Bowl title. Footage from CNN showed people fleeing and areas cordoned off outside Union Station near the path of the parade.

Downtown Kansas City was in a festive mood as thousands of fans celebrated Sunday’s overtime victory by their beloved Chiefs. Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s Fahrenheit (15-20 Celsius) had players stripping off shirts.

The city and the team each chipped in around $1 million for the event commemorating Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs becoming the first team since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots two decades ago to defend their title, according to the AP.

(Updates with details of shooting starting starting in second paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.