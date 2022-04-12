1h ago
Multiple People Shot in Brooklyn Subway Station
(Bloomberg) -- Six people were shot and wounded in a shooting that took place inside a subway station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Authorities initially responded to a smoke condition at the 36th Street station which serves the D, N and R lines. Once inside the station, first responders encountered multiple people shot and numerous undetonated devices, according to an FDNY spokesperson.
