(Bloomberg) -- Ten people in six states contracted salmonella in August and September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.

One person died in California, and eight others were hospitalized. Illnesses might not yet be reported because it takes an average of two to four weeks for an infected person to report the illness, the CDC said.

Last month, Taco Bell recalled 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from restaurants in 21 states, USA Today reported.

