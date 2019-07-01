Mulvaney May Have to Take Pay Cut to Be Permanent Chief of Staff

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff may have to take a significant pay cut if he gets the job permanently, according to White House salary disclosure records.

Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, now makes $203,500 as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, though he no longer works in that position.

The salaries were listed in the Annual Report to Congress on White House Personnel. By law, White House aides can make no more than $183,000. That’s the salary of Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway and Larry Kudlow, the president’s chief economic adviser, and other top officials.

The OMB director job requires Senate confirmation and comes with higher pay. When Chief of Staff John Kelly resigned, Trump last December chose Mulvaney as his replacement, but in an acting capacity. Mulvaney’s deputy, Russ Vought, then became the acting director of the OMB.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday night.

The Trump administration has been notable for the number of top officials serving in an acting capacity. Aside from Mulvaney and Vought, they include Mark Esper, the acting secretary of defense, who recently replaced another acting secretary, Patrick Shanahan; and Kevin McAleenan, the acting secretary of Homeland Security.

