(Bloomberg) -- White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Sunday echoed the comments of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that Donald Trump doesn’t think the U.S. president has the authority to fire the head of the Federal Reserve.

Trump has has made no public comments about a Bloomberg News report late Friday that he’d discussed firing the Fed’s Jerome Powell after the latest interest rate hike by the central bank under Powell’s stewardship.

But Mulvaney, who’s set to become the acting White House chief of staff, said on ABC’s “This Week” that he’d spoken with Mnuchin, who issued a pair of tweets Saturday evening in which he quoted Trump saying he didn’t believe he had the authority to remove Powell.

“He put out a tweet last night specifically saying that he now realizes he does not have the ability,’’ Mulvaney said, at first mistakenly attributing the tweets directly to Trump, then correcting himself that they came via Mnuchin, who moved to reassure markets that Powell wouldn’t be ousted.

