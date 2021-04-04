(Bloomberg) --

Mumbai authorities asked all private offices to work from home through April as India’s financial hub emerges once again as the epicenter of a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Banks, medical and insurance offices will be allowed some staffing concessions, Rajesh Tope, health minister of the state of Maharashtra -- of which Mumbai is the capital -- said in video messages Sunday. All non-essential services including malls, places of worship, beauty salons will shut operations from 8 p.m. on Monday. Detailed guidelines are awaited.

“There is an alarming rate of growth of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s federal government said in a statement earlier Sunday. Maharashtra state -- which contributes about 60% of India’s national output -- accounted for 57% of new infections over the past 14 days and 47% of deaths during the period.

India is heading toward 100,000 daily cases, which would be a record. The resurgence follows an unexplained lull in recent months, which allowed businesses to re-open and fostered optimism in policy makers about a recovery in growth. Asia’s third-largest economy had slumped into a historic recession last year after Modi announced a sudden, vast and strict lockdown.

Maharashtra will impose a complete lockdown over weekends, Tope said. Anyone breaking the rules will be fined 500 rupees ($7), a luxury for many in the city where the amount could buy a second-class mid-distance railway pass to cover you for a month.

India recorded 93,249 new infections on Sunday, the highest daily tally since Sept. 19. Mumbai reported a record 11,163 cases for the day.

About 75 million citizens have been vaccinated so far in the country of 1.3 billion people.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.