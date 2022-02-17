(Bloomberg) -- Municipal-bond mutual funds saw outflows resume for the fourth week this year, with investors pulling about $1.3 billion in the week ended Wednesday, according to Refinitiv Lipper US Fund Flows data.

The exodus comes after the previous week’s gain of $216 million. High-yield funds also saw one of their biggest outflows on record. The prospect of Federal Reserve rate hikes next month, as well as growing geopolitical uncertainty, is sidelining some investors.

“The bond markets are not only responding to inflationary pressure and a shift toward a decisively tighter monetary policy, but ambiguous geopolitical tensions involving Russia and Ukraine seem to be guiding investment sentiment,” Jeff Lipton, head of municipal credit and market strategy at Oppenheimer & Co., said Thursday before the data release. “The institutional business has also been muted given the range of unknowns. For now, municipal bonds are struggling, seemingly to no avail, to recover from the record losses booked in January.”

Benchmark 10-year muni bonds are yielding 1.67%, climbing about 70 basis points since the end of December, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Investors pulled $776 million from high-yield funds, the 12th largest weekly outflow, while intermediate funds lost $114 million.

