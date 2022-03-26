(Bloomberg) -- A tiny section of Poland’s debt market has popped up on the radar screens of investors looking for a place to hide from heavy losses inflicted by aggressive monetary tightening.

The 26-billion zloty ($6 billion) municipal bond market is attracting plenty of attention from retail buyers, who are pulling their money out of government and corporate bond funds, the country’s top asset managers PKO TFI SA and Pekao TFI SA said.

Bonds issued by Polish cities and towns have become coveted assets with their coupons tied to the Warsaw Interbank Offered Rate, which shot up 419 basis points since the central bank started raising interest rates in October. Unlike their corporate counterparts, which also offer higher coupons, they are safer bets due to state guarantees.

Funds investing in municipal bonds “are for risk-averse investors,” said Lukasz Tokarski, a bond fund manager at Pekao TFI. “Even as they don’t offer high potential returns, they provide stability which is a distinctive feature in the times of market stress.”

Few Alternatives

Poles face few alternatives when it comes to protecting their savings from inflation, which could creep into double digits in the coming months. Banks have been slow to respond to a rise in the benchmark interest rate to 3.5% from 0.1% late last year. The interest on savings accounts is often still close to zero.

Securities issued by the government, the cornerstone of most debt strategies offered by Polish asset managers, lost 12% in dollar terms this year. Rapid rate increases coupled with uncertainty around the war in the neighboring Ukraine lifted the yield on Poland’s 10-year bond to 5.41%, the highest in a decade. Warsaw’s benchmark WIG20 stocks index is down 7% this year.

Market volatility propelled net outflows from mutual funds in February to 3.3 billion zloty, according to data from the Chamber of Fund and Asset Management.

“Coupons on municipal bonds are linked to Wibor, which currently means growing returns,” said Michal Zietal, a spokesperson for PKO TFI SA. “Poles are seeking alternatives, even as Treasury bonds seem relatively cheap at the moment.”

