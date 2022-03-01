(Bloomberg) -- Munich fired the chief conductor of the city’s Philharmonic orchestra after he failed to publicly distance himself from Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine.

Mayor Dieter Reiter late last week called on Russian Valery Gergiev to respond to the war, setting a deadline of Monday. In a statement Tuesday, Reiter said Gergiev failed to “clearly and unequivocally distance himself from the brutal war of aggression that Putin is waging against Ukraine.”

Gergiev has also been dropped by his management company, according to the Associated Press. In a story Sunday on the agency’s decision, the AP said the conductor didn’t respond to texts seeking comment.

In New York, the Metropolitan Opera has said it’s distancing itself from some Russian performers because of the invasion.

“We can no longer engage with artists or institutions that support Putin or are supported by him,” Met General Manager Peter Gelb said in a video message. “We stand in solidarity with Ukraine, its brave leaders, citizens and artists.”

