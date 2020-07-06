(Bloomberg) -- Munich prosecutors on Monday arrested the managing director of a Dubai-based Wirecard AG unit as part of their investigation into the German fintech company’s accounting scandal.

The man is the managing director of Cardsystems Middle East FZ-LLC, prosecutors said in an emailed statement that didn’t disclose his identity.

The man is being questioned over fraud allegations and helping in other crimes. A local court ruled in the afternoon that he must remain in jail because of a risk that he would flee or tamper with evidence. The man voluntarily turned himself in after traveling to Munich from Dubai.

He is the second person to be arrested after former Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun, who is on bail after being taken in two weeks ago. It brings the number of people known to be under investigation to three, and prosecutors are likely targeting additional employees. Jan Marsalek, the former chief operating officer, is still at large.

The accounting scandal exploded last month after Wirecard disclosed that 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) was missing from its balance sheet. The company filed for insolvency with a German court.

