(Bloomberg) -- An attacker threw a hand grenade at a municipal building in northern Kosovo, escalating tensions as the US and European Union implore the country and Serbia to end a crisis that has triggered the worst violence in the last decade.

The blast damaged two official cars overnight Monday in the northern part of Mitrovica, dominated by ethnic-Serbs, the Pristina-based Koha news service reported.

The incident follows a flareup in violence in recent months that escalated as ethnic Serbs clashed with police and NATO peacekeepers in the mostly ethnic-Albanian country.

The Serb community, which has called for more autonomy and rejected oversight from Kosovar officials, is staging rallies on Tuesday to celebrate a historic battle in Kosovo that Serbia considers a defining moment in its cultural heritage.

International leaders have piled pressure on Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti to resume talks to normalize ties between their countries, which split following a 1998-1999 war and Kosovo’s 2008 unilateral declaration of independence.

Both leaders spoke separately to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday. He welcomed the release of three Kosovo police officers that had been detained by Serbia and urged both sides to “immediately de-escalate tensions.”

He added that an EU plan to de-escalate, hold new local elections in northern Kosovo and return to dialogue “is the way forward,” according to a tweet.

The release of the policemen was the first move by either side to try to defuse the crisis that broke out in Serb-majority towns, where predominantly ethnic Albanian authorities installed mayors after Serbs boycotted local elections.

While tensions remain high, US and EU mediators fear unrest could escalate into a broader conflict in the Western Balkans.

