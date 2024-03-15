(Bloomberg) -- By one measure, state and local government bond yields have slid to the lowest levels against Treasuries in nearly three years, with a steady push into the securities largely sheltering them from the selloff seen in other corners of fixed-income markets.

Yields on 10-year municipal debt have hit the lowest relative to Treasuries since June 2021 after strong demand for the tax-exempt securities propped up prices during a Thursday bond-market rout.

Treasuries slid after a report on wholesale prices eroded confidence in the outlook for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year. While municipals dropped slightly, their outperformance drove the muni-Treasury ratio to just 57%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Buyers are largely brushing off the richness, continuing to flood into new sales of municipal bonds and add to funds focused on state and local government debt. On average, deals were oversubscribed by more than five times, according to estimates from BlackRock Inc.

“People are making the calculus that, despite appearing tight from a historical perspective, on paper, yields still looks attractive,” said Greg Gizzi, head of US fixed income and municipal bonds for Macquarie Asset Management.

Healthy demand for munis helped the market absorb the $82 billion of bonds that have been sold by state and local governments so far this year, roughly 30% more than what was issued during the same time in 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Part of that demand for tax-exempt income could stem from an expectation that taxes could soon begin to rise.

Earlier this week, President Biden proposed a $7.3 trillion budget partly funded through higher taxes on the wealthy. And at the state level, more than two dozen states seized on record surpluses to cut taxes, amounting to $15 billion in cuts in fiscal year 2023. As that aid dries up, states will be faced with choosing between cuts to services or tax hikes.

The looming risk of higher taxes and attractive absolute yields help bolster the case for buying munis, even though on a relative basis they seem quite expensive.

For current valuations to cheapen, investors would need to see some change in the Federal Reserve’s planned path for rate cuts, or a significant uptick in issuance, Gizzi said.

--With assistance from Amanda Albright.

