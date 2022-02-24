Munis Gain Most Since 2020 as Global Markets Move to Haven Assets

(Bloomberg) -- Benchmark municipal bonds are rallying the most since late 2020 on Thursday after Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, spurring a rush into haven assets.

Benchmark state and local-government yields dropped across the curve, falling as much as 6 basis points, according to Bloomberg BVAL data. Ten-year yields slid 6 basis points to 1.59%, in the biggest decline since the aftermath of the November 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The Russian attack cast a pall over global markets as stocks slid, with the S&P 500 index down about 2%. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields tumbled 10 basis points to 1.89%, meaning that municipals cheapened in comparison.

