The niece and nephew of murdered billionaire Barry Sherman are suing his other heirs over a trust they say may be worth more than $500 million, the latest twist in a bitter family drama that’s erupted in the six years since the crime.

Matthew and Rebecca Shechtman are taking legal action against their cousins, Sherman’s children, as well as other family members and the administrators of the trust, according to documents filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. They claim the administrators breached their fiduciary duties by refusing to share information on the trust and are asking the court to appoint new trustees.

The Shechtman siblings are the children of Mary Shechtman, the sister of Honey Sherman, who in 2017 was found dead alongside her husband Barry in their Toronto home. With a net worth of about $3.6 billion at the time of their deaths, they ranked as two of the wealthiest people in the world ever to be murdered, and the crime remains unsolved to this day.

With the killers still at large and their motivations unknown, relations among family members have grown strained, with the couple’s children falling into conflict with each other and some of their parents’ closest confidantes.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed last month and reported over the weekend in the Toronto Star, Barry Sherman established the trust in 2016 to benefit his four children, along with those of Mary Shechtman and of Sandra Florence, his own sister. The trust’s main assets were shares in a holding company called Shermco, which was meant to “capture the growth in the value of Sherfam Inc. from 2016 forward,” according to the lawsuit. Sherfam is the family’s main holding company, which once encompassed Apotex Inc., the pharmaceutical manufacturer that constituted the bulk of Barry Sherman’s net worth.

Last year, Apotex was sold to a New York-based private equity firm for between $3 billion and $4 billion, people with knowledge of the transaction told Bloomberg Businessweek.

The trustees accused of breaching their duty, whom the lawsuit seeks to replace, are Barry and Honey Sherman’s son, Jonathon Sherman; Alex Glasenberg, who runs the holding company; and Brad Krawczyk, the ex-husband of one of the Shermans’ daughters. The two Shechtman siblings say these trustees have violated their duties by refusing to meet with them or share the trust’s accounts, including the value of the Shermco shares, which they say may be worth more than $500 million.

They claim this refusal is due to a breakdown in the relationship between the two branches of the family in the aftermath of the murders. After the Shermans’ deaths, Mary Shechtman claimed her sister had intended to leave her and her children hundreds of millions of dollars — but because Honey did not leave a will, the Sherman children declined to give her the money, an investigation by Bloomberg Businessweek showed last year.

‘PERSONAL ANIMOSITY’

In the lawsuit, the Shechtman siblings say the conflict between their mother and the Sherman children now extends to them. They say they are no longer on speaking terms with their cousins, which is affecting the disbursement of the trust. In the years since the killings, they say they’ve received nothing from the trust, which they allege in their suit is because of the “personal animosity” of the trustees.

The suit also says the relationships between the trustees has become dysfunctional, and that the various trustees are otherwise compromised. Jonathon Sherman is no longer on speaking terms with the other two trustees and has disavowed their communications, it says. And Glasenberg and Krawczyk have encouraged and helped Matthew and Rebecca Shechtman’s brother, Noah Shechtman, to sue them and their mother over a separate trust, which they say constitutes a conflict of interest and breach of fiduciary duty.

When reached by email, the attorneys representing the three trustees said they disagreed with the allegations in the application, but declined to comment further.

Bloomberg Businessweek reported last year that Jonathon Sherman has himself accused Glasenberg of withholding information from him, and that has contributed to a breakdown in his relationship with his sister Alexandra — Krawczyk’s ex-wife — who at one point had come to suspect Jonathon of being involved in their parents’ deaths. It’s unclear what drove her to that suspicion, and the police, according to a person with knowledge of their investigation, didn’t view it as being based on any evidence.