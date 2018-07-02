(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My full-summer heat morning train reads:

• Congrats, Investors! You’re Behaving Less Badly Than Usual (WSJ)• Rupert Murdoch: The media mogul says goodbye to much of the company he built (Washington Post)• The Biggest Digital Heist in History Isn’t Over Yet (Bloomberg Businessweek)• Apple is rebuilding Maps from the ground up (TechCrunch)• The Ghost of Tech Stocks Past (Irrelevant Investor)• Ways to think about machine learning (Ben Evans)• Trump bill to blow up the WTO (Axios)• Rising seas: ‘Florida is about to be wiped off the map’ (The Guardian)• Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could shake up Congress on economy like Elizabeth Holtzman did on Vietnam (USA Today) see also Evangelical Fear Elected Trump: The history of evangelicalism in America is shot through with fear—but it also contains an alternative. (The Atlantic)• Is Hollywood Ready for Boots Riley? (Rolling Stone)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Todd Harrison, founding partner and chief investment officer at the hedge fund CB1 Capital, which focuses on cannabinoid-based solutions and biopharmaceutical applications and therapies.

Is there really a retirement savings crisis?Source: Wall Street Journal

