(Bloomberg) -- Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. will eliminate hundreds of jobs in Australia as it stops the print editions of regional and community titles across the country, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

More than 100 mastheads including the Sunshine Coast Daily will be digital only from June 29, according to the report. That will leave 375 journalists covering regional and community issues compared with a previous total of 1,200, according to the Herald, which cited a note to staff on Thursday from Executive Chairman Michael Miller.

Miller blamed the double impact of the coronavirus and a lack of payments from technology platforms that profit from using News Corp. content, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

Flagship mastheads including The Courier-Mail and The Daily Telegraph will become more state-focused with more regional content, the Sydney Morning Herald said. Larger regional titles such as the Hobart Mercury will still be printed, according to the report.

