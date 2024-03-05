Murdoch’s UK TV Station to Go Off Air in Favor of Web Content

(Bloomberg) -- TalkTV, News Corp.’s UK news channel, will stop television broadcasting this summer following a move by its top personality, Piers Morgan, to stream content on YouTube.

“We now need to focus our investment on where the eyeballs are and where the revenues are in growth,” Scott Taunton, executive vice president of broadcasting, said in a memo on Tuesday. “Linear channel slots cost us millions a year and the advertising revenues are never going to materially exceed the cost of being in these distribution slots.”

TalkTV was initially intended to focus on online content instead of traditional TV. Rebekah Brooks, head of News Corp.’s UK division, said in a memo in 2021 that broadcast slots weren’t “commercially viable.”

That changed when the company landed Morgan, a controversial television host who was lured to the channel with a TV show and two weekly columns for Murdoch’s New York Post and Sun tabloids. He was available after quitting ITV Plc’s Good Morning Britain earlier in 2021 during a backlash over comments he’d made about Meghan Markle.

But the appeal of broadcast has faded for Morgan. In February he said that his show Piers Morgan Uncensored would prioritize content on his YouTube channel, which is also part of the TalkTV brand.

TalkTV is a challenger to GB News, another conservative news startup created in 2020 with backing from Dubai-based fund Legatum and hedge fund manager Paul Marshall. GB News is often described as the British version of Fox News, and has been looking at shifting more of its controversial presenters to a streaming format to avoid run-ins with UK regulator Ofcom, Bloomberg reported in September, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Conservative news channels have struggled to gain traction in the UK. GB News reported this week widening losses after tax of £42.4 million ($54 million) for the year ended in May.

