(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney said they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, giving added bipartisan backing to President Joe Biden’s first high-court pick.

“After multiple in-depth conversations with Judge Jackson and deliberative review of her record and recent hearings, I will support her historic nomination to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” Murkowski, of Alaska, said in a statement.

Romney, of Utah, called Jackson “a well-qualified jurist and person of honor” who “more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity” for a Supreme Court justice.

Their separate announcements come days after Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine also said she will support Jackson, an appellate court judge who would be the first Black woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court. The White House had sought their support to show Jackson could draw backing from both parties.

Murkowski and Collins both voted to confirm Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals last year, though Romney did not. No Democrat in the 50-50 Senate has said they will oppose Jackson’s nomination to the nation’s highest court.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the full Senate will vote later this week on the confirmation.

The nomination hit a procedural speed bump in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The panel, split 11-11 between the two parties, deadlocked on the nomination in a vote Monday, requiring the full Senate to vote Monday night to advance it to the floor.

Jackson, a 51-year-old appellate court judge who also served on the U.S. District Court and as a federal public defender, last week at her confirmation hearings fended off an orchestrated barrage of Republican attacks on her record on crime and hours of probing of her views on volatile issues such as abortion.

