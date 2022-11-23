Nov 23, 2022
Murkowski Defeats Trump Pick Tshibaka in Alaska Senate Race
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Republican Lisa Murkowski won re-election to her Alaska Senate seat, AP said, beating back a challenge from a fellow Republican who was backed by Donald Trump.
- Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka had advanced in ranked-choice voting runoff
