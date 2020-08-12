(Bloomberg) -- Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday abandoned a requirement that New Jersey’s 2,500 public schools conduct in-person teaching and said some districts may return to distance-only learning.

Murphy said certain districts may have “legitimate and documentable reasons” for not meeting state-mandated health and safety standards. Those can “begin their school year in an all-remote fashion,” he said.

The governor didn’t immediately name any potential districts or estimate how many may not be able to meet the standards.

The decision, announced at a Trenton news conference, came a day after groups representing administrators joined the New Jersey Education Association, the state’s biggest teachers’ union, to raise alarms about classroom safety while the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

“New Jersey’s communities are still at risk, and putting students and staff inside school buildings, even with exceptional precautions, increases that risk,” the educators wrote in a statement posted to the union’s website. “It is not safe yet.”

Murphy, a first-term Democrat endorsed by the 203,520-member union and the beneficiary of campaign donations from its political-action committees, stopped short of the educators’ request for all 584 districts to return to remote lessons. The governor had halted classroom instruction for 1.37 million public-school students in March. To date, the virus has claimed the lives of almost 16,000 New Jerseyans.

The announcement is the latest in a series of education-policy changes that have worried teachers and puzzled parents while the governor tries to navigate a safe path amid coronavirus trends that change weekly. On June 26, Murphy said schools would open for in-person instruction “in some capacity” subject to public-health data. A month later he gave families the option of choosing virtual instruction.

