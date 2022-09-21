(Bloomberg) -- Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order for New Jersey to glean 11,000 megawatts via offshore wind by 2040. The new figure is 50% higher than a prior 2035 goal.

Murphy also pledged to make the state a leader on green jobs, with $10 million directed to support the creation of high-paying employment, particularly among communities affected by illegal dumping and other poor environmental practices of the past. Companies including Unilever, DSM North America Inc., Siemens USA and Ikea signed an agreement to help the state reach its energy and job goals, according to the governor’s office.

The governor announced the initiatives Wednesday at Climate Week NYC, an annual policy event since 2009 that coincides with the United Nations General Assembly. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday told world leaders to tax fossil-fuel companies and direct the proceeds to countries suffering the most from climate change.

Murphy, a 65-year-old Democrat and retired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior director, said the most densely populated US state has endured an unprecedented pattern of tornadoes, catastrophic flooding and, 10 years ago, a hurricane that leveled miles of its Atlantic Ocean shoreline.

“Climate change is not only real, but it’s existential,” Murphy said. “That’s why we’re in this fight for all we are worth.”

Last year, the state public utilities board awarded a combined 2,658 megawatts of offshore wind capacity to EDF/Shell’s Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind and Orsted A/S’s Ocean Wind II, bringing the state’s planned capacity to 3,700 megawatts. State officials at the time called the combined award the largest of its kind in the US to date.

Murphy’s goal of 11,000 megawatts is enough to power roughly 10 million homes for one year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.