(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s campaign manager on Monday urged Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli to concede, saying in a statement that “the race is over.”

“Assemblyman Ciattarelli is mathematically eliminated, and he must accept the results and concede the race,” said Mollie Binotto, Murphy’s campaign manager. “His continuing failure to do so is an assault on the integrity of our elections.”

Ciattarelli’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a video posted on Twitter Thursday, Ciattarelli called Murphy’s Wednesday night acceptance speech “premature.”

“No one should be declaring victory or conceding the election until every legal vote is counted,” Ciattarelli said. He also said that a decision on a recount or audit will come at the end once all votes have been counted.

Murphy leads Ciattarelli, 50.9% to 48.3%, as of Sunday afternoon, a margin of more than 65,000 votes, according to the Associated Press.

Monday is the deadline for all vote-by-mail ballots to be received by county elections offices.

Murphy’s campaign says the remaining mail-in ballots that still need to be counted will only “increase Governor Murphy’s margin” and that there are not enough provisional ballots to erase Murphy’s lead.

