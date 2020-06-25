(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey’s biggest public-workers union is voting on a furloughs agreement with Governor Phil Murphy’s administration that would force thousands of state employees to take unpaid time off just as the state is reopening.

The proposal, posted to the website of the Communications Workers of America, representing 35,000 employees, said the federal unemployment benefits available will cushion the impact of the furloughs between June 29 and July 31, when the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security payouts end.

“These days are eligible for unemployment, and for the majority of our members, they can take these days without any loss of pay,” the union advises. In some cases, members will take home more money than they do under their regular pay.”

A bipartisan furlough bill, which the state Assembly and Senate sent to Murphy in May, went unsigned. Murphy, a first-term Democrat, was elected on the union’s endorsement.

The agreement specifies 10 unpaid days to be taken over a month and anticipates that workers will apply for unemployment benefits for the missed hours. Jobless benefits collectors are entitled to $600 weekly in federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation so long as they receive state payments as well, according to U.S. Labor Department guidance.

The document doesn’t state the payroll savings to the state, which is facing an estimated $10.1 billion revenue shortfall through June 2021. Murphy, when he announced the agreement on Tuesday, said he wouldn’t give a cost estimate, or comment on the plan’s details, until it’s ratified by the workers.

Hetty Rosenstein, the Communications Workers area director, said by telephone that members’ votes are due on Saturday. She declined to comment further.

