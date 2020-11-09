Murphy Hints at New Virus Restrictions in N.J. as Cases Surge

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy indicated he would reimpose some restrictions Monday in the wake of the state reporting about 5,000 new Covid-19 cases in just 48 hours.

The state’s bars, restaurants and indoor youth sports may be reined in, Murphy said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” The limits wouldn’t include college sports as part of measures he said would likely be announced Monday.

“If you sit at a bar there’s a much higher likelihood of a transmission,” he said.

