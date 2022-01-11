(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday reinstated a public health emergency to respond to the omicron-fueled surge in Covid cases.

The executive order allows for existing orders, like requiring masking in schools and daycare settings, to remain in effect. It restates the existing state emergency across New Jersey’s 21 counties, allowing agencies and departments to draw on state resources for Covid-related matters like vaccine distribution and testing.

The health emergency declaration is effective immediately and will expire after 30 days unless renewed.

“While we hope to return to a state of normalcy as soon as possible, the step I am taking today is a commonsense measure that will protect the safety and well-being of all New Jersey residents while allowing state government to respond to the continuing threat that COVID-19 poses to our daily lives,” Murphy said in a statement.

In a video message, he sought to head off any suggestion of overreach of powers or that the emergency declaration would bring new restrictions.

“It does not mean any new universal mandates or passports. It does not mean lockdowns. It does not mean any business restrictions or gathering limits. It does not mean going backward from any of the progress we’ve made together over the past 22 months,” he said.

